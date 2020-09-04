Kuntz Road Opened to Local Traffic, Remains Closed at Peach Street in Millcreek Township, Erie County

​Kuntz Road is reopened to eastbound traffic near Jodie Lane in Millcreek Township, Erie County.

The turn from Peach Street (Route 19) onto Kuntz Road (Route 4026) remains closed. Traffic should continue follow the detour, which is posted using Peach Street and Washington Avenue.

Work continues of the safety improvement project on Kuntz Road and Peach Street, which includes new and upgrades sidewalks, curb ramps, and drainage on the southern side of Kuntz Road from Peach Street to Jodie Lane. Sidewalks, curb ramp, railing improvements, and bridge rehabilitation work will be made along the east side of Peach Street from Kuntz Road to Mall Access Drive. Information on the project is available online at www.penndot.gov/district1 by clicking on the Construction Projects/Roadway link under the Resources heading, picking the Erie County box then choosing the Peach Street Improvement Project tile.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

