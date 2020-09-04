New Box Culvert Open in Clearfield County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has finished work to replace a bridge in Clearfield County on Route 2021 (New Liberty Road) near Gearhartville. Crews have been working since August 13 to replace the old bridge with a new box culvert, spanning a branch of Moshannon Creek. An average of 613 vehicles cross the structure each day.

During replacement, the bridge was closed a detour was in place. With work complete and the new structure open to traffic, the detour has been lifted.

The project was a joint effort between PennDOT Clearfield County Maintenance and LTT Trucking, LLC of North Bend, PA. PennDOT Maintenance prepared the work site and performed excavation and backfilling. The contractor set the box culvert, installed new guiderail and performed paving.

Work on this project was done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance, as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan included protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

