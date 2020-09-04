Route 6 Work to Start Soon in McKean County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that a resurfacing project is slated to begin September 9 in McKean County. The project will improve the existing pavement and repair drainage along five miles of roadway, stretching east from the McKean/Warren county line in Hamlin Township.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

During daylight hours, motorists should be alert for alternating traffic patterns controlled by flaggers. Drivers should also watch for slow moving or stopped vehicles as they approach the work zone.

Overall work on the project consists of resurfacing, guide rail upgrades, drainage improvements, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $1.6 million job. Work is expected to last through late October. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

