Governor appoints Spencer Walsh to the First District Court

September 4, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (September 4, 2020) – Gov. Gary R. Herbert has appointed Spencer Walsh as a judge for the First District Court.

“Spencer Walsh will be an exceptional addition to the First District Court,” said Gov. Herbert. He has distinguished himself as a knowledgeable, thoughtful attorney and his experience and skills will make him a welcome addition to the bench.”

Currently, Walsh serves as chief prosecutor for the Cache County Attorney’s Office. Within that same office, he served as a deputy county attorney from 2009 to 2015. Prior, he served as a deputy prosecuting attorney for the West Valley City Attorney’s Office. Walsh was an adjunct professor at the University of Rockies in Colorado Springs and San Diego University from 2010 to 2018. He received a J.D. from the J. Reuben Clark College of Law at Brigham Young University and holds a bachelor’s degree in Anthropology.

“I am honored and humbled to be appointed by Gov. Herbert as a First District Court judge,” Walsh said. “If confirmed, I commit to serve my community and the State of Utah with integrity, fairness, and respect.”

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

