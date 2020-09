REMINDER: State coastal commission to meet by video conference September 9

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet September 9 by video conference. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. The public may join the meeting by computer or phone.

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:

Shellfish Aquaculture - The commission will hear updates from the division of marine fisheries on rulemaking related to the Shellfish Lease Program and will also consider amendments to rules regarding floating upweller systems

Rulemaking recommendations – The commission will consider amendments to the rules concerning: Beach Mats and Public Beach Access 15A NCAC 7K .0207 Unvegetated Beach Designation for Oak Island NC Coastal Reserve operations 15A NCAC 7O Shorefront Access Policies and the Public Beach & Coastal Waterfront Access Program 15A NCAC 7M .0300

Oceanfront Rules and Implementation - The commission will hear subcommittee updates regarding implementation of the Development Line and the Static Line Exception

Coastal Habitat Protection Plan (CHPP) – The commission will hear updates regarding revisions to the CHPP

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:

A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website . Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.

TO SUBMIT PUBLIC COMMENTS:

Members of the public may submit written comments by email prior to the meeting to Angela Willis at angela.willis@ncdenr.gov . Please put “PUBLIC COMMENT” in the subject line.

Who: Coastal Resources Commission Meeting

What: Regular Business Meeting

When: Sept. 9 at 9 a.m.

Where: Meeting by video conference

Join by phone: 1-415-655-0003

Event number: 171 008 2509

Event password: 1234

