REMINDER: State coastal commission to meet by video conference September 9

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet September 9 by video conference. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. The public may join the meeting by computer or phone.

 

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:                                                                                                                                    

  • Shellfish Aquaculture - The commission will hear updates from the division of marine fisheries on rulemaking related to the Shellfish Lease Program and will also consider amendments to rules regarding floating upweller systems

  • Rulemaking recommendations – The commission will consider amendments to the rules concerning:

    • Beach Mats and Public Beach Access 15A NCAC 7K .0207

    • Unvegetated Beach Designation for Oak Island

    • NC Coastal Reserve operations 15A NCAC 7O

    • Shorefront Access Policies and the Public Beach & Coastal Waterfront Access Program 15A NCAC 7M .0300

  • Oceanfront Rules and Implementation - The commission will hear subcommittee updates regarding implementation of the Development Line and the Static Line Exception

  • Coastal Habitat Protection Plan (CHPP) – The commission will hear updates regarding revisions to the CHPP      

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:

A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.

 

TO SUBMIT PUBLIC COMMENTS:

Members of the public may submit written comments by email prior to the meeting to Angela Willis at angela.willis@ncdenr.gov. Please put “PUBLIC COMMENT” in the subject line.

 

Who:       Coastal Resources Commission Meeting

What:      Regular Business Meeting

When:     Sept. 9 at 9 a.m.

Where:    Meeting by video conference

              Click here.

                 

              Join by phone: 1-415-655-0003 

              Event number:  171 008 2509

              Event password: 1234

 

###

