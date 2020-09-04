REMINDER: State coastal commission to meet by video conference September 9

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet September 9 by video conference. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. The public may join the meeting by computer or phone.

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:

Shellfish Aquaculture - The commission will hear updates from the division of marine fisheries on rulemaking related to the Shellfish Lease Program and will also consider amendments to rules regarding floating upweller systems

Rulemaking recommendations – The commission will consider amendments to the rules concerning: Beach Mats and Public Beach Access 15A NCAC 7K .0207

Unvegetated Beach Designation for Oak Island

NC Coastal Reserve operations 15A NCAC 7O

Shorefront Access Policies and the Public Beach & Coastal Waterfront Access Program 15A NCAC 7M .0300

Oceanfront Rules and Implementation - The commission will hear subcommittee updates regarding implementation of the Development Line and the Static Line Exception