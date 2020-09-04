DPS Releases Crime in Texas Report

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) released the 2019 Crime in Texas Report today. The report is a collaborative effort and the direct result of the more than 1,200 Texas sheriffs and chiefs of police who participate in the Uniform Crime Reporting program.
The 2019 Crime in Texas Report can be viewed in its entirety online, as well as reports from prior years.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.