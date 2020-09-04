Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DPS Releases Crime in Texas Report

September 4, 2020

DPS Releases Crime in Texas Report

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) released the 2019 Crime in Texas Report today. The report is a collaborative effort and the direct result of the more than 1,200 Texas sheriffs and chiefs of police who participate in the Uniform Crime Reporting program.

The 2019 Crime in Texas Report can be viewed in its entirety online, as well as reports from prior years.

### (HQ 2020-047)

