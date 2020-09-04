ST. LUCIA RESORT GROUP EARNS MULTIPLE TRIPADVISOR AWARDS
EINPresswire.com/ -- The results are out and Bay Gardens Resorts is in: Four of the St. Lucian-owned group’s properties as well as one of its popular restaurants and its pioneering water sports park have been honored with Tripadvisor 2020 Travelers’ Choice awards.
Tripadvisor honors for this year went to Bay Gardens Hotel, Bay Gardens Inn, Bay Gardens Marina Haven, the Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, Hi-Tide Restaurant, and Splash Island Water Park.
The coveted award program celebrates travelers' favorite hotels, restaurants and airlines around the world, honoring 4,817 unique businesses this year. Winners are calculated based on the quality and quantity of the millions of reviews, opinions and ratings collected on Tripadvisor in 2019, prior to the pandemic. With over 8.7 million businesses listed on Tripadvisor, these awards are considered true testament to the outstanding service and quality that winners consistently provide to their guests.
Bay Gardens Resorts are no strangers to Tripadvisor accolades, having been recognized multiple times under the previous Certificate of Excellence award program. “We hope to continue thrilling our guests and pursuing our goal of excelling in all areas of these Travelers’ Choice awards,” remarked Sanovnik Destang, Executive Director of Bay Gardens Resorts.
In the restaurant category, Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa’s elegant Hi-Tide restaurant, with its cosmopolitan fusion of Caribbean and international cuisine, earned top marks from travelers, delighting the culinary team at the eatery.
Also receiving acclaim was Splash Island Water Park, St. Lucia’s first open-water sports park, located on the beautiful Reduit Beach, which includes a trampoline, climbing wall and water volleyball. The innovative water park, which is available to all Bay Gardens guests, has attracted over 100,000 visitors and locals since it was opened in 2015 by the park's managing director Julianna Ward-Destang.
Sanovnik Destang paid tribute to his St. Lucian and Caribbean on-island team: “We work hard to ensure our staff are well trained and cared for so they can deliver the highest quality service to our guests. These Tripadvisor awards are glittering confirmations of the natural hospitality of Caribbean people, and we are immensely proud of the recognition our team has received.”
Bay Gardens Resorts’ Managing Director Joyce Destang echoed the accolades pouring in from travelers around the world about the resort group’s dedicated team of employees. “We value and care for every member of our staff as if he or she were part of our own family,” she said.
Travelers’ reviews consistently praise Bay Gardens for its facilities, which have recently been refreshed. “Just prior to the pandemic we completed extensive renovations, especially at Bay Gardens Hotel and Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa. Besides being lovingly refurbished, our properties are offering attractive specials, including our Grand Reopening BOGO (Buy one, get one free) which includes a free room upgrade,” noted Sanovnik Destang.
Guests can be reassured by Bay Gardens’ meticulous anti-coronavirus regimens, which have been COVID-19 certified by the Ministry of Health in St. Lucia to keep guests and staff alike as safe as possible. “Our Paradise Protocols are stringently applied and clearly communicated to our guests and staff across our five properties to ensure the safety and comfort of our guests as well as our local communities,” stated Dr. Tanya Destang-Beaubrun, the group’s resident medical professional.
About Bay Gardens Resorts
Bay Gardens Resorts is a group of locally owned and operated award-winning hotels all located within, or near, Rodney Bay Village, St. Lucia's entertainment capital. All five of Bay Gardens Resorts' properties - Bay Gardens Inn, Bay Gardens Hotel, Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, Bay Gardens Marina Haven, and Waters Edge by Bay Gardens Resorts - are close to more than 40 restaurants, entertainment venues, duty-free shopping malls, Treasure Bay Casino and Rodney Bay Marina. All properties offer comfortable accommodations, traditional Caribbean cuisine, and warm Caribbean service and hospitality. Bay Gardens' Splash Island Water Park, the first open water sports park in the Eastern Caribbean, is a popular attraction off St. Lucia's Reduit Beach. For further information, visit www.baygardensresorts.com.
