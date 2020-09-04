Maine DOE Update – September 4, 2020

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

The Mills Administration today released a special update to its color-coded Health Advisory System that classifies counties’ relative risk of COVID-19 transmission by color, and is provided to assist schools as they continue with their plans to deliver instruction and support students safely this fall. York County now categorized as yellow, other counties remain green. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) received confirmation on Monday, August 31st that 9 waivers from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be extended, allowing continued flexibility in the way that school districts and other non-profit, community organizations can offer meals to children 18 years of age or younger. | More

The Maine Department of Education is pleased to announce additional flexibility for educator certification as detailed by Executive Order # 7 FY 20/21 entitled “An Order Regarding Pre-K-12 Education,” signed by Governor Mills on August 26, 2020. As some school organizations across the state work to employ enough educators to meet the additional demands on education because of COVID-19, this executive order extends the DOE’s support of those School Administrative Units (SAUs). Please note these new certificates, “shall be employed only as necessary to meet an identified staffing shortage and shall not be used to supplant persons who meet the underlying standards and are available and willing to work.” | More

We have been asked to re-affirm the expectations that are included in Part IV of the Framework for Reopening Schools and Returning to In-Person Instruction, as it relates to all content areas within the Maine Learning Results. | More

We have been asked to re-affirm the expectations that are included in Part IV of the Framework for Reopening Schools and Returning to In-Person Instruction, as it relates to all content areas within the Maine Learning Results. | More

Maine DOE Team member Shawn Lagasse is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Campaign. Learn a little more about Shawn in the brief question and answer below. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here