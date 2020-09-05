Kimlin Johnson, Acclaimed Author, Praised By Kirkus Reviews For, "Authenticity, Accountability & Ambitions"

Kirkus Reviews Author, Kimlin Johnson PC: Stephanie Tabor "Authenticity, Accountability & Ambitions" - by Kimlin Charise Johnson

“An engrossing exploration of Black life and history from the perspective of a Black woman”- Kirkus Reviews

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, September 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author of Authenticity, Accountability & Ambitions and Civil Rights Activist Kimlin Johnson, is continuing to succeed and gain recognition for her highly acclaimed race relations book, Authenticity, Accountability & Ambitions. Last month, Kimlin celebrated her 2 year release anniversary during a critical racial turning point in this country. In her time promoting her much-needed book and examining the state of race relations in this country, Kimlin has earned several recognitions such as winning a "Best of Los Angeles Award" and being recognized as one the "50 Phenomenal Black Women in STEM" (Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics). Now to add on to her acknowledgments, Kimlin is being praised by the esteemed Kirkus Reviews of Books for “Authenticity, Accountability & Ambitions”.

Authenticity, Accountability & Ambitions uncovers a raw Kimlin as she unapologetically stands for being brave to address her challenges and concerns as a Black mom, wife, and human being. Kirkus Reviews praises the book by stating it as being, “An engrossing exploration of Black life and history from the perspective of a Black woman.” From a very young age, Kimlin realized that she had to work twice as hard and be twice as good as non-Blacks, in order to be considered average. She states, “My book is so truthful, America and the Black Community struggle to sit in the truth which is the start for change.”

Kirkus Reviews adds to Kimlin 's appreciation by stating, “After devoting a chapter to the mistakes she made in her own life, Johnson turns her attention to 10 negative character traits that she sees in different subsets of Black Americans, from those who are too “Bougie” to those who tell others “You Ain’t Black Enough.” Negative behaviors leave you stuck and “…Part 2, the book’s strong point, is Johnson’s memoir that details her experiences as a Black girl at predominantly White schools, her role in the rebuilding of Los Angeles after 1992’s Rodney King verdict, and the struggles of Black motherhood—for instance, choosing between racist private schools and public schools in “the hood” for her son.” AAA was published by Kimlin in 2018, Johnson states, “ I had no idea we would be in a race revolution to reinstate affirmative action, defund the police, and re-fight for our civil rights as human beings.”

Let’s Start the Dialogue for Change!

