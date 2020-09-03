» News » 2020 » Dillard Mill State Historic Site hosts public info...

Dillard Mill State Historic Site hosts public information meeting Sept. 19

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT. 4, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to attend an informational meeting at Dillard Mill State Historic Site at 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19 at the mill.

The public is invited to share comments about the historic site and its operations during the meeting. Staff will be present to provide information and answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to inform the public of the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, while also offering visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.

Dillard Mill State Historic Site is located at 1142 Dillard Mill Road in Davisville. For more information about the meeting, call 573-244-3120.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###