Mayor Bowser Marks 300,000 Completed Coronavirus Tests in DC

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the District’s coronavirus (COVID-19) data includes 303,351 completed COVID-19 tests. The District’s supported testing at public sites and at congregate care settings includes 118,739 total tests.

Residents should contact their health care providers if they feel sick or believe they might have been exposed to COVID-19. Mayor Bowser has mandated that all DC-licensed health insurers cover COVID-19 testing with no cost sharing for certain high-risk residents. If your doctor is not available or cannot give you a COVID-19 test, visit a free public testing site near you.

The District is operating free testing at public sites and at neighborhood firehouses. In addition, the District has partnered with CORE to offer additional free public testing sites. For more information on where to find your nearest testing site, visit NeedATestGetATest.com. To save time in line, residents should first visit coronavirus.dc.gov/register to create a profile from a smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Testing and quarantining go together. It is important that residents stay at home while waiting for their test results in order to help protect the community from further spread of COVID-19.

For more information on the District’s response, visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

