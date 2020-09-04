Stonehill CEO Selected as Panel Speaker for AMA Virtual Event

Stonehill is excited to announce its CEO, Doug Pace, has been selected as a panel speaker for the upcoming AMA “Let’s Get Marketing Back to Work” virtual event.

Employees need guidance now more than ever and I look forward to helping business owners and leaders find ways to keep engagement up.” — Doug Pace, Founder and CEO of Stonehill

TAMPA, FL, USA, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill is excited to announce its Founder and CEO, Doug Pace, has been selected as a panel speaker for the upcoming AMA “Let’s Get Marketing Back to Work” virtual event. Doug will be joining industry leaders Keri Higgins-Bigelow, CEO, Founder, & Chief People Officer at livingHR as well as Bill Carlson, President at Tucker/Hall as the panel speakers for this virtual event. The “Let’s Get Marketing Back to Work” virtual event will take place on September 16, 2020 online via Zoom from 11:45 AM to 1:00 PM.

The AMA has partnered with the Tampa Bay Chamber to create an important panel discussion on a world-wide hot topic - getting businesses and employees back to work. From bringing teams back into the office to finding a new job or elevating careers, the panelists will share their knowledge and experience as well as answer questions. Doug Pace plans to discuss how Design Thinking can help differentiate your business and help you become more agile in this competitive market.

“I am looking forward to joining this panel discussion on getting back to work” said Doug Pace, Founder and CEO of Stonehill. “Employees need guidance now more than ever and I look forward to helping business owners and leaders find ways to keep engagement up.”

All AMA Members & Non-Members are invited to attend.

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Business Intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunities, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as the Emerging Business of the Year, the Steve Awards as a Business & Professional Services Company of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers. Please visit www.stonehillinnovation.com for more information.