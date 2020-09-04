Governor Issues Executive Orders

September 4, 2020

Orders Lower Restrictions in Salt Lake and Sevier Counties, Extend Requirements for Face Coverings in State Facilities

SALT LAKE CITY (September 4, 2020) – In close consultation with local health authorities and with the Utah Department of Health, Gov. Gary R. Herbert has issued an Executive Order moving Salt Lake County to the Low Level of Restriction Status, or Yellow. The order also moves Sevier County to the Minimal Level of Restriction Status, or Green.

Along with these changes, the governor has extended the order requiring face coverings to be worn in all state facilities.

View the order on restrictions here.

View the order on face coverings here.

