Easy steps for a COVID-safe Labor Day weekend

SANTA FE – Nearing another holiday weekend, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the New Mexico Department of Health are encouraging all New Mexicans to celebrate Labor Day with COVID-safe practices in place.

“New Mexico has made great progress in the fight against COVID-19 – but sustaining that progress depends on each and every New Mexican’s actions,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “Celebrating a COVID-safe Labor Day weekend is key to keeping the spread of the virus low and ensuring kids are able to safely go back to school this year. I ask New Mexicans to please not let their guard down – continue wearing masks and avoiding gatherings.”

Just one large gathering can lead to hundreds of COVID-19 cases and affect an entire community’s health and safety, as seen recently in Maine as a COVID-19 outbreak spread from attendees of one wedding. As New Mexico prepares to implement a hybrid school reentry model, keeping the spread rate of COVID-19 low is absolutely critical.

Ensure that you have a COVID-safe Labor Day weekend by celebrating with the following practices in place: