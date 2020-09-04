Screaming Power Receives Funding Supporting Next Generation Mobile Energy Data Platform

PICTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of Screaming Power’s commitment to embrace mobile innovation, machine-learning, automated retrieval of information, and the Internet of Things in the energy utility and enterprise building sectors, we are delighted to announce that we are receiving advisory services and research and development funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

Over the next few months, Screaming Power will use the funding to undertake an R&D project to improve the automated accurate extraction of data from any electronic image of a Utility Bill or meter reading using machine learning. The outcome of this work will be detection, processing, sequencing, analysis, normalizing and tracking of historical energy data for conservation and continuous improvement.

In these evolving times of IT integration and the digitization of energy information, the aggregation of information across multiple utilities is critical to keep building footprints up to date. Historical data collection and ongoing energy management must be automated, so manual data entry is eliminated, data input errors are removed and any anomalies in the data/energy usage consumption are quickly identified.

Gary Michor, CEO of Screaming Power, says “The evolution of standardized energy information will continue for years to come and we can no longer wait for the Utilities to help large enterprises. For large organizations to properly manage and understand their energy and GHG footprint, they must remove all manual processes and adapt to the Utilities’ changing environment. Machine learning is the way to go. The evolution of machine leaning has allowed us to do things that we could not consider a few years ago. Screaming Power is pleased to receive NRC IRAP’s support, as this will greatly assist us in advancing our Next Generation Mobile Energy Data Platform.”

Automated, accurate energy data management has become the greatest roadblock for organizations with large building footprints that want to innovate, control costs and reduce GHGs. The advancements Screaming Power is working on will reduce building portfolio managers’ costs and advance precision when striving for a goal of cognitive conservation. They need their KPIs to have accurate and auditable results. Accurate energy data is needed to ensure analysis such as Weather Normalization, forecasting, comparisons and conservation programs are tracked for true and auditable energy management leading to continuous energy improvement on an ongoing basis.