Labor Day Weekend Contest for Kids to Celebrate Working Parents and Win Pizza
Recruiting for Good launches creative writing and drawing contest for kids to celebrate LA working parents; and rewards funnest entries with pizza gift cards.
Kids use your talent for good to celebrate your working parents, and win pizza rewards!”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency is sponsoring the creative contest to inspire kids, "use your talent for good" and celebrate your working parents. Funnest entries win $10 pizza gift cards. The Funnest Labor Day Weekend Kids Contest runs from September 6th to September 8th, 2020; winners announced on Sunday, September 6th, 2020.
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "We love to inspire kids to participate and celebrate dad and mom; who work hard to take care of families in LA."
How to Enter Funnest Labor Day Weekend Contest for Kids
Must live in LA
1. For Pre-K to 2nd Grade Students “Draw What Your Dad or Mom Does for Work.”
2. For 3rd Grade to 8th Grade Students Write One Paragraph “What You Love Most About Dad or Mom’s Work.”
3. Funnest entries win $10 pizza gift cards.
Parent submit kids entries to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com (winners announced on Sunday, September 6th, 2020). Include first kid's name, what school they attend, and best email to reach parent.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "In life, we get, what we give...if we can teach kids to participate and do something worthwhile...start today."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. Participate in referral program to help fund nonprofits feeding LA and enjoy exclusive foodie reward www.12MonthsofSushi.com.
Have a great resume and love dining? Every week, Recruiting for Good is awarding a $50 dining gift card for best written resume. Must live in LA, and have a LinkedIn profile to qualify email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.
Happily Divorced Club exclusively launching in the Fall to serve LA and the Bay divorcees who love to make a difference, and enjoy Beauty Foodie Goodies. www.HappilyDivorcedClub.com
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn