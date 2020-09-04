Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Roy Cooper Appoints Three District Court Judges

Today Governor Cooper announced the appointment of three District Court judges to serve in Mecklenburg, Forsyth, and Orange and Chatham Counties. 

“These three distinguished people offer extensive legal experience and I am grateful they have agreed to serve in these districts. I am confident they will preside justly and honorably,” said Governor Cooper.

Reggie McKnight will serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 26 (Mecklenburg County), filling the seat vacated by the Honorable Regan Miller. McKnight has his own practice based in Charlotte, North Carolina. He graduated from the University of South Carolina and received his Juris Doctorate from North Carolina Central University School of Law. He is an engaged community member, mentor and volunteer. He holds a leadership position with Mecklenburg County Bar and is a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

George Cleland will serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 21 (Forsyth County), filling the seat vacated by the Honorable George A. Bedsworth. Cleland has been a solo practitioner since 2002, practicing law since 1990 in Forsyth County, North Carolina. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English from Wake Forest University and received his Juris Doctorate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was the president of the Judicial District Bar and Forsyth County Bar Associations which he remained active as the District Bar Councilor.

Christopher Todd Roper will serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 15B (Orange and Chatham counties), filling the seat vacated by the Honorable Joseph Buckner. Roper has been a Partner with Moody, Williams, Roper & Lee, LLP since 1989. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration from the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa and his Juris Doctorate from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University. 

 

