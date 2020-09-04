The Backlog of Jury Trial Cases Continues to Grow in Palm Beach County Due to COVID 19
Judge Jaimie Goodman has the qualifications and jury trial experience to help clear that backlog once jury trials resume.
It will take experienced judges possibly working extended hours to clear the backlog of cases. Now is not the time for on the job training. Experience matters!”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judge Jaimie Goodman, who finished in first place in a three-way race with over 89,000 votes for the 15th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Group 30 seat on August 18, believes his extensive jury trial experience makes him the best choice for voters in the November 3 runoff.
— Judge Jaimie Goodman
Goodman had significant jury trial experience before taking the bench in 2015. After 5 ½ years on the bench, presiding over numerous jury trials, Goodman has the jury trial experience necessary to help clear the backlog of cases.
A recent investigative report on WPTV News documented the ever-growing backlog of cases.
According to the investigative report, a recent report from the Florida Trial Court Budget Commission notes that approximately 1,180 criminal and civil jury trials have been delayed statewide since March.
Additionally, the report estimates that 185,000 cases have not been filed between March and June because of COVID 19.
“It will take experienced judges possibly working extended hours to clear the backlog of cases. Now is not the time for on the job training. Experience matters,” said Goodman.
For more information about Judge Jaimie Goodman, visit the campaign website at www.judgejaimiegoodman.com.
Paid by Judge Jaimie Goodman for 15th Judicial Circuit Court Judge, Group 30.
Francine Nelson
Patriot Games, Inc.
+1 5616511499
email us here