Despite Covid, I’ve had the best month ever
EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Fletcher has always been the type to make the best of a bad situation. In fact, several times in the past he has emerged from rock bottom with more money, confidence and motivation than he started out with. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has been no exception.
Over the years, he has tried his hand at being a multi-level marketer, a professional gambler, a dating coach, and a volunteer in a pet rescue centre. Now, as an upbeat and determined business coach, he has found his niche, helping people to make a lot of money without having to spend a lot of money. While the current state of the economy and the recently announced recession have been crippling to many, Richard has managed to not only maintain the success of his hugely profitable business, but also accrue massive growth.
You see, despite Covid-19 and the economic downturn it has brought in its wake, Richard has had his best month ever in terms of revenue. It didn’t just happen by chance, though. The foundations upon which Richard built his business are strong, and he has always worked smart, committed as he is to his principle of CTCI.
The principle of CTCI – which stands for “commitment to continuous improvement” – is all about achieving tangible results by aiming to be a little bit better than yesterday. While most people expect that plugging away at the same thing over and over will eventually lead to success, Richard knows that, unless you are improving your skillset and broadening your knowledge, that “just keep going” mindset will never pay off.
Richard works hard at a variety of disciplines, and encourages his clients to do the same. Through this way of working, he has helped dozens of people earn between 10k and 20k within just a couple of weeks. Those he works with inevitably become well-rounded entrepreneurs, with skills in a variety of different areas that they can mobilise for the good of their business. With the world in such a sorry state at the moment, nothing could be more valuable for business owners.
