Gov. Ivey awards grants to help troopers take impaired drivers off Alabama roads

MONTGOMERY — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded more than $743,000 to help Alabama state troopers continue to take impaired and dangerous drivers off the roads.

The governor awarded a $400,000 grant to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to increase trooper presence on Alabama highways. Gov. Ivey also awarded a $343,650 grant to ALEA to continue a drug recognition program aimed at improving road safety.

“I am proud of the jobs our state troopers do in keeping our highways safe,” Gov. Ivey said. “These grants are additional tools that enable them to perform those duties and ensure that Alabamians arrive at their destinations safely.”

The impaired driving grant will enable troopers to work overtime and concentrate enforcement in areas shown by traffic data to have high numbers of crashes relating to alcohol and speeding. Gov. Ivey also awarded an $800,000 grant to ALEA in August for specialized highway safety campaigns that will take place in the remainder of 2020 and part of 2021.

The drug recognition program involves trained officers who can safely distinguish whether someone stopped for erratic driving is under the influence of an illegal or prescription drug or has a medical disorder.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available to the state from the U.S. Department of Justice.

“Impaired drivers are a danger to others and themselves and should be taken off the roads,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with Gov. Ivey and ALEA to make our highways safer.

Gov. Ivey notified Secretary of Law Enforcement Hal Taylor that the grant had been approved.

ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.

-30-

Contact Jim Plott or Mike Presley