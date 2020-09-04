**Video Release** CFO Jimmy Patronis Recognizes September as National Preparedness Month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is recognizing September as National Preparedness Month (NPM). NPM is recognized each September to promote family and community disaster planning now and throughout the year. Yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis also proclaimed September as Florida Preparedness Month.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “It is critical for Floridians to be prepared for the next disaster and that is why I am recognizing September as National Preparedness Month. This year is especially important for Floridians to prepare and have a plan in place as we are still dealing with the effects of COVID-19. We are currently in the peak of hurricane season and experts have predicted a historically active season, so now is the time to prepare if you have not done so already. As we have seen in the past, storms can develop extremely fast leaving little to no time to prepare. Visit PrepareFL.com for important storm tips and resources.”

CFO Patronis’ Insurance Consumer Helpline is available to assist Floridians with insurance-related questions, help you review your policy, understand your coverage, file a claim for damage and offer assistance in the event that you are having trouble communicating with your insurance company. Call the toll-free helpline at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (693-5236), to talk to a knowledgeable insurance specialist Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit MyFloridaCFO.com.

For additional hurricane financial preparedness tips or resources, visit PrepareFL.com.