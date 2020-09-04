**Video Release** CFO Jimmy Patronis Recognizes September as National Preparedness Month
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is recognizing September as National Preparedness Month (NPM). NPM is recognized each September to promote family and community disaster planning now and throughout the year. Yesterday, Governor Ron DeSantis also proclaimed September as Florida Preparedness Month.
CFO Patronis’ Insurance Consumer Helpline is available to assist Floridians with insurance-related questions, help you review your policy, understand your coverage, file a claim for damage and offer assistance in the event that you are having trouble communicating with your insurance company. Call the toll-free helpline at 1-877-MY-FL-CFO (693-5236), to talk to a knowledgeable insurance specialist Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit MyFloridaCFO.com.
For additional hurricane financial preparedness tips or resources, visit PrepareFL.com.
About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).