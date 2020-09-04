Pipe Replacement Project on Martzville Road in Briar Creek Township Next Week

Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Route 1014 (Martzville Road) in Briar Creek Township, Columbia County are advised a pipe replacement project will begin Tuesday, September 8 at 7:00 AM.

While a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) crew replaces the large pipe, Martzville Road will be closed between Route 1019 (Kachinka Hollow Road) and Route 1025 (Summerhill Avenue/Market Street).

A detour will be in place using Kachinka Hollow Road and Summerhill Avenue.

This project is expected to take three days, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution in the area.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

