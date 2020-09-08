ZipDeal Releases Free Dealer eBook: The Auto Dealer’s Guide to a Profitable Customer-Driven Vehicle Delivery Experience
Within three months, our protection product sales increased from 5% to 28%, and our reps were earning as much as $3,000 a month in extra commissions”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZipDeal, a streamlined, post-sale, pre-F&I vehicle delivery system for automotive dealers, today released a free eBook called “The Auto Dealer’s Guide to a Profitable, Customer-Driven Vehicle Delivery Experience.” The eBook was created to help dealers combat the erosion of front-end profits on new and used vehicles with a customer-driven, digital vehicle delivery experience that increases F&I profits, improves cash flow, and boosts CSI.
“With dealer front-end profits as low as 3% dealers have to make it easy for sales representatives to sell more than just cars,” said Tony Gomez, ZipDeal CEO & partner. “This eBook explains how to implement a streamlined, post-sale, pre-F&I vehicle delivery system that puts customers in the driver’s seat for a personalized buying experience. While at the same time introducing additional sales opportunities, like protection products, that often are not presented.”
The eBook guides dealers through the ZipDeal digital delivery experience, which was created by Steve Lindsay, owner of Lindsay Automotive which includes Lindsay Honda, the top volume Honda dealer in the Midwest and among the top ten in the nation. Brought to market by industry veterans Chip King and Tony Gomez, ZipDeal links eleven touchpoints between the end of vehicle negotiations and entering the F&I office on one customer-driven interactive tool.
ZipDeal leads customers through titling and registration, insurance information, finance and protection products, vehicle features, personal vehicle settings, posting online dealership reviews, and more.
The tool ensures every customer is exposed to every product and accessory every time for additional revenue streams while giving customers a personalized experience and the control they want over the process.
“We piloted ZipDeal at our two stores and trained sales representatives on accessories and protection products (paint and fabric),” said Lindsay. “Within three months, our protection product sales increased from 5% to 28%, and our reps were earning as much as $3,000 a month in extra commissions.”
The eBook includes practical steps, tips, and best practices to turn delivery pain points into profit points. An in-depth review of how to prepare a dealership for digital delivery provides instructions for how to establish new processes and systems, get team members on-board and excited about a new tool, and motivate associates to execute.
“There are a ton of studies out there showing that customers want more control over their buying experiences,” said Chip King, ZipDeal CRO & partner. “ZipDeal allows them to educate themselves and choose ancillary products at their own pace, which is proven to increase product penetration rates, dealers profits, and customer satisfaction.”
Download your free eBook by clicking on this link: https://www.zipdeal.com/en-us/zipdeal-delivery-systems-ebook
For more information about ZipDeal visit: www.zipdeal.com
About ZipDeal
Based in Columbus OH, ZipDeal is the first online tool to link all of the processes between the end of vehicle negotiations and entering the F&I office on one customer-facing platform. It leads customers through the titling and registration process, insurance information, finance and protection products, vehicle features, personal vehicle settings, and posting online reviews. By putting customers in the driver's seat, dealerships deliver a consistent and personalized delivery experience that increases F&I profits, improves cash flow, boosts CSI, and a dealership's online reputation while mitigating frustrating customer downtime.
