Volkswagen Drive Easy and Audi Pure Protection Dealers Benefit from New Darwin/Safe-Guard Products Partnership
Digitalization of F&I options allow Volkswagen Drive Easy & Audi Pure Protection dealers to offer personalized opportunities to enhance purchase experience
We’re excited about the new relationship with Darwin Automotive and anticipate Darwin’s F&I software accelerating growth of the Drive Easy and Pure Protection products in the marketplace,”ISELIN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Darwin Automotive, the best in class F&I software provider for the automotive industry, today announced that through its preferred provider relationship with Safe-Guard Products International, Volkswagen and Audi dealers offering the Volkswagen Drive Easy and Audi Pure Protection suite of F&I products can now qualify for special pricing and fee reimbursement incentives when using Darwin’s digital F&I options to rate, contract, and submit their F&I contracts electronically. This relationship between Darwin and Safe-Guard also enhances the sales tools available when offering Volkswagen Drive Easy and Audi Pure Protection products within the Darwin application.
— Don Berry, Director, Protection Services & Insurance at VW Credit, Inc.
Participating dealers will also receive Darwin’s “Documents on Demand” for free, which enables a fully virtual F&I experience to accelerate dealers’ success in the virtual space.
“We're excited about the new relationship with Darwin Automotive and anticipate Darwin's F&I software accelerating growth of the Drive Easy and Pure Protection products in the marketplace," said Don Berry, Director, Protection Services & Insurance at VW Credit, Inc.
“We are thrilled by this opportunity for participating Volkswagen Drive Easy and Audi Pure Protection dealers to improve their customer experience through the digitalization of F&I, allowing them to fully personalize options to enhance the purchase experience and improve dealer profitability,” said Phillip Battista, CEO Darwin Automotive.
Darwin Automotive currently operates in all 50 states with over 7,000 dealerships subscribed to its programs. Darwin was recently recognized by Automotive News as a 2019 All-Star in Finance & Insurance. Darwin delivered well over a half-million deals on its platform last month and is on track to deliver 6.5 million units for the year.
For more information, or to schedule a product demonstration, call: 1-732-781-9010 or visit: http://www.darwinautomotive.com.
About Darwin Automotive:
More information is available at http://www.DarwinAutomotive.com, or by calling 1-732-781-9010.
Jeff Stafford
Darwin Automotive
+1 727-288-2159
email us here