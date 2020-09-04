Edward Mathes of Mathes Brierre Architects to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 1891, Mathes Brierre Architects is one of the oldest and consistently successful architectural and interior design firms in the country.

Led by its chairman Edward Mathes, Mathes Brierre Architects specializes in commercial and institutional work with projects all over the world. Their work includes everything from music and performance arts facilities, public assembly buildings, medical facilities to corporate offices, high-rise residential buildings and other civic architecture.

Whether it's a warehouse, a library, an office building or a spectacular concert hall and performance arts center, Mathes says it’s all about understanding how the clients’ different needs can be met by the design of the building.

“Our clients have their dreams for what they want to build, and we try to satisfy those dreams,” says Mathes. “Architecture is problem solving where the solution to the problem is a building, so I don't think you could ever do the same building twice. If we listen well to our clients, we can change lives with our buildings.”

With more than 12,000 projects to the firm’s credit, Mathes and his team understand that success in the field of architectural design is based on relationships.

“You really get to know the clients very well, which is important because nobody picks up a phone book and looks up an architect,” says Mathes. “Those personal relationships are key to success.”

The other key to success says Mathes is the caliber of the architects on staff, and the collaboration that occurs between team members is what's truly important because there's no limit on ideas.

“The people that work for us have to have a personality that gets along with people,” says Mathes. “No one person does a building. They might be a fantastic designer, but that's only 40 percent of the equation. Architects need to be able to work well with others and work well with each other because it's always a team effort.”

