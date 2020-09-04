Wang Qingxian: Prop up the Dual Circulation Development Pattern with High-level Opening-up
EINPresswire.com/ -- On the evening of September 3, Xinwen Lianbo, a news program on CCTV, broadcast a report on the exclusive interview of Wang Qingxian, Member of the Standing Committee of Shandong Provincial Party Committee and Party secretary of Qingdao, which is entitled Wang Qingxian: Prop up the Dual Circulation Development Pattern with High-level Opening-up.
According to Xinwen Lianbo, in the first half of 2020, major economic indicators in Qingdao bucked the trend and witnessed growth, the number of projects under construction saw an increase of 40% over the same period of last year. How is such a remarkable achievement made? What plans will Qingdao embrace for development in the second half year?
Wang Qingxian, Party secretary of Qingdao, headed a delegation to discuss business cooperation with several famous hi-tech enterprises including Huawei in the 2020 Yabuli China Entrepreneurs Forum that has just concluded. Despite COVID-19 epidemic, Qingdao has quickened its pace of attracting investment. 660.8 billion yuan has been signed on online platforms, investment saw 4% year-on-year growth, the number of newly-registered market entities reached 162,000, up 4.7%. The growth against the trend is attributable to a series of measures taken by Qingdao in regard to stabilizing investment and maintaining market entities.
According to Wang Qingxian, Qingdao has sorted out 13 industrial chains and each of them is undertaken by a city leader. Relevant departments or districts (persons in charge) are summoned to listen to entrepreneurs’ investment programs. Discuss on the spot and give immediate answers to such questions as how many districts or departments are involved and what aspects shall support be granted to. As a result, investors can save their time and efficiency can improve.
As indicated by Xinwen Lianbo, manufacturing sector is a basic advantage of Qingdao and complete in range. It is important to find out how to re-invigorate the traditional manufacturing industry? Qingdao resorts to industrial internet and artificial intelligence to speed up the transformation and upgrading of its manufacturing industry. At present, Qingdao has introduced a package of policies on boosting industrial internet.
According to Wang Qingxian, Qingdao has proposed to build itself into the world’s industrial internet capital, which is an important strategy for development in Qingdao and even industrial directions. Enterprises, empowered by Haier’s industrial internet in the process of technical transformation, have witnessed average 20% cost reduction and 20% growth in profit margin. Seizing the significant opportunities brought by artificial intelligence and industrial internet will contribute greatly to both enterprises and international industrial competitiveness of China in the future.
Xinwen Lianbo thought it advisable to promote innovation by opening to the outside world and to force reform with innovation. Imports and exports in Qingdao totaled 341.81 billion yuan from January to July. Depending on the SCO Demonstration Zone, China (Shandong) Pilot Free Trade Zone Qingdao Area and New International Cooperation Platform for the Belt and Road, Qingdao aims to set up international business clubs in Shandong province and to provide domestic and international enterprises as well as local governments at various levels with a platform integrating exhibition, marketing, roadshows, negotiation and transaction.
According to Wang Qingxian, Qingdao will provide services to Shandong province as well as the nation, attract more international resources, superior resources and capital to China through international business clubs, shape the trend of opening-up and development in Qingdao, build into a new international cooperation platform for the Belt and Road and boost opening-up and development as requested by the general secretary.
Meng Zhong
