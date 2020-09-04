C. Brancusi's "Baiser de 1905" makes Oumar Keita the world's first ambassador of human culture

Dr Oumar Keita The kiss of 1905 Dr Oumar Keita avec le Pr Sélassié et le diplôme du mérite et dévouement Français Le baiser de 1905 de Constantin Brancusi

Ambassador and Vice President of the African Group of UNESCO, Oumar Keita became with Constantin Brancusi'the first world ambassador of the culture of humanity

PARIS, FRANCE, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was Constantin Brancusi's sculpture "Le baiser de 1905" that led to the discovery of the element "the universal knowledge and know-how of the process of Creation". This discovery revealed by the researcher Thierry Rayer concerns all communities, whatever their so-called cultural or religious origins. By its nature, the element is universalist and egalitarian in accordance with all the Declarations relating to Human Rights.

The "universal knowledge and know-how of the process of Creation" responds to a universal methodology that highlights an origin common to all cultures.

This methodology provides a key to reading the architecture and art of each country that demonstrates the universality of creation.

It uses exact sciences :

• Science, defined as the body of knowledge and studies of universal value, characterised by a method based on verifiable objective observations and rigorous reasoning.

• Biology,

• Geometry (theorems of Thales and Pythagoras...),

• Mathematics (the Fibonacci sequence, the golden number...).

Knowledge :

• Egyptology,

• Religions,

• Freemasonry.



The history of ancient religions, sciences, arts and civilizations makes it possible to determine very precisely the common link to the great achievements of all epochs and cultures.

Each heritage of Humanity represents the symbol of Humanity and reveals the ancient myths (notably Egyptian such as that of Isis) and presents symbols (fish, egg, foetus, pentagon, etc.).

The “universal knowledge and know-how of the process of Creation” creates many bridges between the different cultures of the planet and brings together the great achievements of humanity, thus allowing the rapprochement of cultures.

The element strengthens the bonds between all peoples. It is the guarantor of the cohesion of our Humanity.

The "universal knowledge and know-how of the process of Creation" has been used throughout the world from antiquity to modern times. In France, it was used in particular during the 19th century with Baron Haussmann's transformation sites in Paris.

In the 20th century, it was the sculptor Constantin Brancusi who created his works using the element "the universal knowledge and know-how of the process of Creation".

The "Baiser de 1905" has a unique patrimonial and cultural value because it is the key to the knowledge of the history of Humanity, the dream, the sacred ... It represents all the symbols that connect humans.

This work by Constantin Brancusi allows us to understand all human society and constitutes one of the ramparts against destruction, including that of the other.

Without the transmission of the universal knowledge and know-how of the process of Creation through art and architecture, there is no common symbolic space left, there is only desolation.

It is the element that makes it possible to educate young people in a spirit of openness to others and to strengthen the links between all peoples.

Its understanding is the guarantor of the cohesion of our humanity and allows us to introduce the world to Universality and to transmit to the world's youth notions of humanism favouring unity around common values.

The sculpture of the "Baiser de 1905" highlighted the element "the universal knowledge and know-how of the process of Creation" which is by definition universalist and egalitarian, incompatible with systems and regimes based on the superiority in dignity of one caste, race, people, class or social group or individual over another.

This element used by Constantin Brancusi, transmitted by initiates and sometimes by mimicry, gathers communities, groups and more generally each individual around the cultural root which is common to all humanity.

The sculpture of the "Kiss 1905" and the element it reveals is part of the very DNA of the UN and UNESCO, as it represents a key to reading both the culture and the identity of all communities. Doctor Oumar Keita became the first World Ambassador for the culture of humanity by presenting the element of discovery at UNESCO headquarters on several occasions.

Indeed, His Excellency Oumar Keita has for the past two years :

- Supported these discoveries by presenting them to the Malian authorities,

- Disseminated within UNESCO headquarters the common origin of the culture of Humanity

- Brought these discoveries to the attention of other delegations from the four continents.

For the action of the Republic of Mali during his term of office as President of the African Group at UNESCO, President Monsieur de Bernis awarded His Excellency the French Diploma of Merit and Devotion for having disseminated through the discoveries of the Cercles d'Etudes Scientifiques Rayer messages of peace, universality and also for the service rendered to the community, that of Humanity.

But we cannot talk about peace without thinking particularly about what is happening in Mali at the moment. The Malian people are in search of peace and happiness, but like everywhere else in the world, human beings fight by seeking what sets them against each other; instead of finding what brings them together.

The state of Mali is rich, not only by its resources, but also by its history, art and culture. Although its heritage is well known, its people and the whole of humanity are still unaware of the extent to which this heritage is at the origin of humanity, because the culture is unique and was born in Africa and in Mali.

Mali is therefore universal.

From then on, for Doctor Oumar Keita, with the discoveries of Thierry Rayer, it is up to everyone to promote universal Malian culture and to unite the Malian people around common universal values; so that the Malian people also have the right to happiness.