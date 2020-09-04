Natasha Owens' New Music Video Delivers Christmas Early, Complete with World's First Reindeer-Mobile
We turned a Ford Explorer into a fully-drivable reindeer, and horrified the dear citizens of Nashville...”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the midst of a global pandemic, civil unrest, and even murder hornets, Natasha Owens is delivering some much needed Christmas cheer a little early with her new music video, “Too Much Christmas.” Watch here: https://youtu.be/SrgMxoA7ObY
— Natasha Owens
With so much uncertainty in the world, Owens and her team at Nashville’s Radiate Music, set out to release the year’s first Christmas summer song, and the music video quickly took on a life of its own. Described as “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” meets “Dumb & Dumber,” with just the right amount of inspiration and Christmas cheer, “Too Much Christmas” is sure to be this season’s first holiday hit.
“I’m so excited about this music video, which you just have to see to believe,” says Owens. “We turned a Ford Explorer into a fully-drivable reindeer, and horrified the dear citizens of Nashville as my husband, Dave, drove it all over Middle Tennessee for a week. I’m afraid it’s now a permanent part of the family!"
Owens' husband Dave stars in the video, which was helmed by acclaimed director, Max Hsu (“Love One Another” Newsboys, “Reason” Unspoken). The single will be included in her upcoming Christmas album, due November 27th.
Owens exploded onto the Christian Music scene with her 2016 debut, No One But You. She suddenly found herself touring as the opening act for Christian Music’s most iconic artists, including Michael W. Smith and Jason Crabb. Her 2017 follow-up, We Will Rise, was named "Inspirational Album of the Year" at the 2018 We Love Christian Music Awards. And in 2019, Owens signed to Radiate Music and released her third album, Warrior, produced and co-written by award-winning producer Ian Eskelin (Francesca Battistelli, Sidewalk Prophets).
Instantly relatable, Owens has quickly resonated with listeners and has had extensive media coverage including appearances on Fox News and HLN, among others. She has toured with some of Christian Music’s bestselling artists, including Michael W. Smith, Kutless, JJ Weeks, Ryan Stevenson, Jason Crabb, Matthew West, 7eventh Time Down, Audio Adrenaline, Point of Grace and more, and serves as the host of the Valiant Event (www.valiantevent.com) women’s conferences nationwide.
For more information, visit her official website at http://natashaowensmusic.com.
To book Natasha, please email info@natashaowensmusic.com.
About Radiate Music: Founded by Ian Eskelin, Radiate Music launched summer 2015. Eskelin's 20-plus-year resume in the music business, ranging from being a recording artist to a record executive, gives him a unique perspective in partnering with artists who are passionate about impacting culture with music. Eskelin, who has recorded more than 50 Top 10 singles in the United States alone, including 20 No. 1 songs, and whose songs have been licensed for use by ABC, NBC, CBS, ESPN and many feature films, is looking to break additional ground with Radiate. In addition to Natasha Owens, Radiate’s artist roster includes About A Mile, Attaboy, JJ Weeks, John Waller and Inspiration Worship.
Natasha Owens, "Too Much Christmas" Official Music Video (Radiate Music)