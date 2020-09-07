Landmark Hemp-Carbon Deal Could be a Game-Changer for the Climate Emergency
Global ‘Climate Impact’ Partnership signed between Singapore Companies ‘Climate Resources Exchange International’ (CRX), & Biotech Hemp Company ‘CannAcubed’.
In 20 years of navigating the carbon markets, great ideas tend to stand out.”SINGAPORE, September 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The deal, a first of its kind in the world, is for both parties to explore the potential commercialization of Industrial Hemp as an Impact commodity to solve key issues around, carbon sequestration & climate control, sustainable agriculture, deforestation, poverty alleviation, renewable energy & fossil fuel reduction, environment waste & plastic reduction, green building & construction materials, health/disease & wellness, and hunger & nutrition.
Climate Resources Exchange International Pte. Ltd. (CRX) is a company registered in Singapore with representative offices in Milan, Tokyo, Sydney, & Montreal. CRX is the parent company of CRX CarbonBank Pte Ltd (CRXCB). While CRX originates carbon abatement projects with multi-disciplinary services in carbon offsetting, carbon profiling, and resource efficiency management; CRXCB is the trading and repository arm of the company dealing primarily with carbon offsets and Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs).
CannAcubed Pte. Ltd. (CAPL) is an international group with its HQ based in Singapore and representative offices in China, Hong Kong, & Thailand. CAPL is Asia Pacific’s leading integrated Cannabis Operator with a major Industrial Hemp & Cannabidiol (CBD) project in China, an Industrial Hemp Research hub planned for Thailand, and pilot Hemp projects planned for several Asian countries. The group has been focused on promoting the region as a Biotech Hub to be recognized as the global Centre of Excellence for the sector.
The parties’ vision is to combat global economic, social, & environmental threats by aligning with the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) along with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.
“This is a milestone achievement for us”, said Glenn Davies - Group CEO of CannAcubed. “This world’s first partnership will combine CRX's end-to-end solutions in originating carbon abatement projects as well as services such as carbon offsetting, carbon profiling, and resource efficiency projects, with CannAcubed's core-focus around developing new industry & trade around Industrial Hemp, including environmental & sustainable farming practices, renewable energy & fossil fuel reduction, and Carbon negative construction materials. Industrial Hemp has been around for thousands of years and has just as many potential applications. I’m excited to be working with a world-class team such as CRX and making a real difference.”
“In 20 years of navigating the carbon markets, great ideas tend to stand out. Therefore, we are absolutely thrilled with this partnership and firmly believe that it will give scalable opportunities in mitigating and adapting to climate change concerns”, states Vinod Kesava, CEO of CRX.
“Our collaboration will be focussed on meeting the 17 SDGs with meaningful performance metrics, reducing carbon emissions, meeting the Paris Goals, as well as to design internal carbon pricing strategies to help companies transition to a low-carbon economy. Covid-19 has hampered the progress of finalizing Article 6 of the Paris Agreement: which is the landmark article to determine global interaction and cooperation for meeting the commitments that countries and economies have pledged. At the same time, Covid-19 has also reduced output, and countries will strive to regain lost ground. So we cannot afford to take climate change for granted and must accelerate positive and progressive change” asserts Mr. Kesava.
“Industrial hemp has been scientifically proven to absorb more CO2 per hectare than any forest or commercial crop and is, therefore, the ideal carbon sink.” Mr. Davies said. “In fact, one hectare of industrial hemp can absorb 22 tonnes of CO2 per hectare making it one of the fastest CO2-to-biomass conversion tools available - more efficient than agroforestry”. CannAcubed’s CEO further stated.
CRX & CannAcubed want to send a clear message to the market – “If any company is seriously looking to reduce their carbon footprint, lessen emissions, consider alternate energy & biofuel sources to reduce the need for fossil fuels, or to consider moving towards more green construction or sustainable building Practices, we would love to meet and expand further on this”.
The 2 parties now intend to work together on new projects which will include Renewable Energy, Carbon Credit origination, and management through large scale Hemp cultivation, Research & Development of Hemp construction & building materials, Hemp pulp & paper production, and the study of the therapeutic potential of Cannabinoids.
