Hong Kong Publicly Listed Pharma Signs CBD Supply Deal

HONG KONG, CHINA, ASIA, August 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asia’s fastest growing ‘Cannabis’ company – ‘ CannAcubed Pte Ltd’ delivered its first CBD supply order to one of Hong Kong’s most respected publicly listed pharmaceutical Companies – ‘ Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited’.An undisclosed volume of pure pharmaceutical grade 99.99% CBD isolate was successfully delivered to Sanai’s Head office in HK last week, with the 2 parties having already signed an exclusive supply deal between them several months prior.Sanai Health Industry Group Company Limited is a listed company trading in the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock code: 1889.hk). The Group provides a range of comprehensive products and services across the health care industry. In mainland China, the Group owns a GMP standard pharmaceutical plant, and maintain an extensive distribution network for pharmaceutical products nationwide. Sanai Health also owns a genetic testing laboratory in Hong Kong and is heavily engaged in the cannabidiol (CBD) business.CannAcubed Pte Ltd is a fully integrated Industrial Hemp company with global headquarters in Singapore, and is China’s first foreign company to successfully set up and establish its Hemp cultivation & CBD production project in Yunnan, China;The Company is also the only Cannabis project in China to be fully licensed across the entire value chain, including research & development, cultivation, storage and transport, production and processing, manufacturing, and import/export.CannAcubed’s unique selling proposition (USP) is its 3 point base closed loop system which includes Cultivation (intelligent Agriculture 4.0), Product Base (CBD Hemp Beer, CBD Cosmetics, CBD cigarettes, New Materials, Fibre, and Hemp Food), and IP & Technology where the company is developing China’s first Cannabis Traceability platform with some of China’s largest Tech, Internet & Mobile giants.“This is a milestone achievement for us”, said Glenn Davies - Group CEO of CannAcubed. “We worked very closely with the Sanai executive team to ensure the end product met every safety and regulatory standard for their group and the HK market. It’s just the beginning now, and this lays the foundation to move quickly on greater supply and other products for Sanai Health and the wider Hong Kong market” Davies stated.“As a publicly listed pharmaceutical company in HK, it was absolutely imperative we partnered with a Group that could deliver the quality, standards and product we required for the HK market. CannAcubed exceeded our expectations in this regard and we couldn’t be happier” stated Fred Cheng, Director of Sanai Health Group. “We had unique requirements and very strict guidelines on what could and what couldn’t be accepted into the HK market. The global CannAcubed team worked through the entire process with us with complete visibility and transparency and laid the ground work for a solid long-term partnership.” Mr Cheng claimed.The 2 parties now intend to work together on new product development and distribution into the HK and Asia market, as Sanai Health looks to become one of HK’s leading manufacturer and suppliers of quality CBD related products.Initial focus will be around CBD cosmetics, health & pharmaceutical related products and eventually food & beverage supplements.



