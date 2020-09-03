Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 4000 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 3, 2020, in the 4000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 1:45 am, the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal dispute at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and assaulted the victim. The suspect was apprehended. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and refused medical treatment.

On Thursday, September 3, 2020, 28 year-old Dena Hill, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).