Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,406 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 4000 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, September 3, 2020, in the 4000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

                                                                                                                

At approximately 1:45 am, the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal dispute at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and  assaulted the victim. The suspect was apprehended. The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and refused medical treatment.

 

On Thursday, September 3, 2020, 28 year-old Dena Hill, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 4000 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.