Judge Dismisses Actress Christina Fulton's Restraining Order Complaint from Son Weston Cage Coppola

"I’m hurt and shocked, I’ve always championed my son, Weston Cage Coppola." - Christina Fulton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Back in July 2020, Nicolas Cage's oldest son, Weston Cage Coppola, filed a restraining order against his mother, Christina Fulton, whom he accused of being abusive towards him and his family. Weston supposedly sought protection for himself, his wife, and his two daughters, while asking the court to order Fulton to stay at least 100 yards from him and his family. The allegations Weston made were very far reaching and included stalking, blackmail, theft and possession of firearms. On Thursday August 27th, 2020, Judge Marilyn Mordetzky at the Van Nuys Courthouse in Los Angeles County, dismissed the restraining order complaint.

Fulton’s attorney, Jason Coker of Law Offices of Jason Coker stated, "There was an extensive amount of evidence to refute all the outrageous unfounded accusations. These accusations towards my client Christina Fulton were defamatory and simply untrue. Christina Fulton has had to deal with an enormous amount of stress and anguish. Weston’s mother is a loving, caring, and devoted mother."

Christina Fulton has also issued a statement saying, "I’m hurt and shocked, I’ve always championed my son, Weston Cage Coppola. He has had an ongoing issue with mental illness, substance, and alcohol abuse. I wish him nothing but healing recovery."

Christina Fulton has had only the best of intentions with her family. Her love reaches even further to outside of her family and is an advocate for doing good to others. She has hosted newsworthy charity events for over a decade and raised awareness and thousands of dollars for various important charitable causes.

Jason Coker concludes, "I want to emphasize that my client is, and has been, a huge supporter for decades with various philanthropic efforts in our community. Christina is a fine example of the great things that a woman can achieve personally and professionally in the world. We stand prepared, now or anytime in the future, to refute any allegations that might seek to cast Christina in an unfavorable light."