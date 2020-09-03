Middlesex / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A303755

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Butler

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/03/2020 1330 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Michael Sullivan

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police responded to the area of VT RT 14 and

RT 64 in Williamstown for a report of an intoxicated individual operating a

motor vehicle. Upon arrival in the area, Troopers made contact with Sullivan

who was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol. He was

subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Sullivan was transported

to Middlesex State Police barracks for processing. Sullivan was issued a

criminal citation to appear at the Orange County Superior Court - Criminal

Division on 9/24/2020 at 0930 hrs to answer to the charge of DUI and was

released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/24/2020 0930 hrs

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.