Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,393 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex / DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A303755

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Butler                             

STATION: Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 09/03/2020 1330 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Michael Sullivan                                              

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, State Police responded to the area of VT RT 14 and

RT 64 in Williamstown for a report of an intoxicated individual operating a

motor vehicle.  Upon arrival in the area, Troopers made contact with Sullivan

who was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol. He was

subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Sullivan was transported

to Middlesex State Police barracks for processing. Sullivan was issued a

criminal citation to appear at the Orange County Superior Court - Criminal

Division on 9/24/2020 at 0930 hrs to answer to the charge of DUI and was

released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/24/2020 0930 hrs          

COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Middlesex / DUI

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.