Middlesex / DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A303755
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Butler
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/03/2020 1330 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 14, Williamstown
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Michael Sullivan
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police responded to the area of VT RT 14 and
RT 64 in Williamstown for a report of an intoxicated individual operating a
motor vehicle. Upon arrival in the area, Troopers made contact with Sullivan
who was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol. He was
subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. Sullivan was transported
to Middlesex State Police barracks for processing. Sullivan was issued a
criminal citation to appear at the Orange County Superior Court - Criminal
Division on 9/24/2020 at 0930 hrs to answer to the charge of DUI and was
released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/24/2020 0930 hrs
COURT: Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.