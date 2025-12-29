Westminster Barracks / UPDATE RFI Retail Theft

Update:

The Vermont State Police has identified the person involved in this theft. We thank the public for their assistance during this investigation.

CASE#: 25B1010192

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Maldonado

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: November 5th, 11th, 21st, and December 3rd

INCIDENT LOCATION: Londonderry Village Market, Londonderry, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Londonderry Village Market

On December 19, 2025, at approximately 1330 hours, a Trooper from the Westminster Barracks was notified of a retail theft incident at the Londonderry Village Market located on VT Route 100 in the town of Londonderry, VT. Surveillance video showed a man failing to pay for merchandise and then left the market. The Vermont State Police is attempting to identify the man. The man was observed on November 5th, 11th, 21st, and December 3rd. The man was seen leaving in a black Ford F-150 pickup truck, with an unknown registration.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Trooper Maldonado at 802-722-4600. Tips can also be made anonymously using the following link: https://vsp.vermont.gov/prevention/tipsubmit