Chief Justice Appoints New Judicial Council Members

Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye appointed two new voting members and four new advisory (nonvoting) members to the Judicial Council. She also reappointed four voting members and two advisory members.

“The council is responsible for ensuring our courts are fair and accessible to the public we serve, even during the most challenging of times,” said Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye. “While I’m confident our new members will add expertise and perspective to the council’s work, I also want to recognize our outgoing members and thank them for volunteering their time and energy to improve the administration of justice.”

The Chief Justice also addressed the need to reappoint some members. “With so much uncertainty and changes to court operations made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to maintain continuity of our leadership so the judicial branch can address these critical issues and maintain access to our justice system.”

Following are new appointments to the council for three-year terms starting Sept. 15:

Associate Justice Carol A. Corrigan, California Supreme Court, as a voting member. She previously served on the council from 1997–2001. She cochaired the Commission on the Future of California’s Court System and the council’s Task Force on Jury Instructions. She has also served as a member of the council’s Center for Judicial Education and Research Advisory Committee. Justice Corrigan succeeds retired Associate Justice Ming Chin, California Supreme Court.

Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile, Superior Court of Los Angeles County, as a voting member. He previously served a one-year term as a voting member of the council (2017–2018). He cochairs the council’s Advisory Committee for Providing Access and Fairness, and has served on the council’s Civil and Small Claims Advisory Committee. Judge Brazile succeeds Judge Eric Taylor, Superior Court of Los Angeles County.

Commissioner Glenn Mondo, Superior Court of Orange County, as an advisory member. He has served on the council’s Traffic Advisory Committee, his court’s Executive Committee, and since 2011, has been on the Board of Directors for the California Courts Commissioners Association. Commissioner Mondo succeeds Commissioner Rebecca L. Wightman, Superior Court of San Francisco County.

Court Executive Officer Rebecca J. Fleming, Superior Court of Santa Clara County, as an advisory member. Fleming is vice chair of the council’s Trial Court Budget Advisory Committee and cochairs its Funding Methodology Subcommittee. She also is a member of the council’s Court Executives Advisory Committee and its Executive Committee, and previously served on the Trial Court Policy and Procedures Committee. Fleming succeeds Clerk/Executive Officer Andrea K. Wallin-Rohmann, Court of Appeal, Third Appellate District.

Court Executive Officer Shawn C. Landry, Superior Court of Yolo County, as an advisory member. He serves on the council’s Trial Court Facility Modification Advisory Committee, Trial Court Budget Advisory Committee, and Court Executives Advisory Committee. In addition, he previously served as vice chair of the council’s Court Interpreters Advisory Panel. Landry succeeds Court Executive Officer Michael Roddy, Superior Court of San Diego County.

One new member was appointed to a one-year term, starting Sept. 26:

Judge Thomas A. Delaney, Superior Court of Orange County, as an advisory member in his new role as president of the California Judges Association (CJA). Judge Delaney is a member of his court’s Executive Committee and Security Committee, the Governor's Judicial Selection and Advisory Committee, and the Constitutional Rights Foundation of Orange County’s Judicial Advisory Board. Judge Delaney succeeds former CJA president Judge Nomoto Schumann (Ret.).

Following are the reappointments to the council whose newest three-year terms become effective September 15:

The following two members were reappointed to a one-year term, starting Sept. 15:

State Bar Appointees In addition to the Chief Justice appointments, the State Bar Board of Governors reappointed Attorney Rachel W. Hill and Attorney Gretchen Nelson to serve additional three-year terms as voting members of the council beginning September 15.

Judicial Council Membership According to the state Constitution, the Chief Justice chairs the Judicial Council and appoints one other Supreme Court justice, three justices from the courts of appeal, 10 trial court judges, two nonvoting court administrators, “and any other nonvoting members as determined by the voting membership of the council.” The State Bar’s governing body appoints four members, and the state Senate and Assembly each appoint one member.

Council members are volunteers and do not receive additional compensation for their service. Most members serve three-year terms, and each year about a third of the membership rotates off and a new group is sworn in.