CFO Patronis: Florida Urban Search & Rescue Team Returns Home

For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 3, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis announced that Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) Task Force 4 returned to Florida following their rescue mission to support Louisiana communities in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. Task Force 4 is a Type 3 US&R Team consisting of more than 40 highly trained fire service personnel.

CFO & State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said, “For nearly a week, Florida US&R Task Force 4 was stationed in Louisiana and provided life-saving resources to communities impacted by Hurricane Laura. These highly trained firefighters worked diligently to support the state of Louisiana’s emergency response efforts by navigating devastating flood waters, clearing roads and providing medical assistance along the Gulf Coast and in some of the hardest hit coastal areas. This is why it’s vital that we support our first responders as they work tirelessly to aid communities in their most critical time of need following a catastrophic natural disaster. Thank you to Louisiana State fire Marshal Butch Browning for your hard work in coordinating Hurricane Laura response efforts and congratulations to US&R Task Force on a successful mission and safe return home.”

US&R Task Force 4 deployed to Louisiana on Wednesday, August 26 ahead of Hurricane Laura with 42 personnel in a 17-vehicle convoy including three semi tractors trailers, 4-wheel drive trucks, boats, Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTV), a mobile kitchen and a mobile hygiene facility unit. Among the personnel was a representative and liaison from the State Fire Marshal’s office and a variety of members from the Orlando Fire Department, Orange County Fire Rescue Department, Seminole County Fire Rescue Department, Lake County Fire Rescue Department and Clermont Fire Department.

