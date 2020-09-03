Pipe Work Set for mid-September on Two Potter County Roads

In mid-September, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will perform pipe replacement work on two different roads in Potter County. All work will be done by PennDOT Potter County Maintenance during daylight hours. Each work location will require a closure of the roadway and official detours will be in place. Detours will be lifted as work concludes each day. Work locations and detours are as follows:

• Route 1003 (Loucks Mills Road) will be closed between the villages of West Pike and Loucks Mills on September 14 and 15. The detour will use Routes 1003 (Loucks Mills Road), Route 1008 (Empson Road), Route 1001 (Fox Hill Road), Route 449, and Route 6. Work hours are set for 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. School buses will be accommodated in the morning and afternoon. Emergency vehicles will need to use the detour or alternate routes.

• Route 4013 (North Hollow Road) will be closed near the intersection with Route 49 on September 16 and 17. The detour will use Route 4013 (North Hollow Road), Route 49, Route 44, and Route 6. Work hours are set for 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. School buses will be accommodated in the morning and afternoon. Emergency vehicles will need to use the detour or alternate routes.

All work will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Drivers are reminded to follow detour signs, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3014 , Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838

