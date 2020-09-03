Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PennDOT, Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission Urge Responsible Driving, Boating Through Labor Day Holiday

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission held a media event urging motorists to not drive or boat impaired over the upcoming holiday, and throughout the year.

Labor Day weekend is a popular time for travel and boating recreation. Pennsylvania is a boating destination state, and boaters drive to and from their boating location. When an impaired boat operator gets behind the wheel to drive home, a BUI becomes a DUI.

As part of the event, representatives discussed impaired driving enforcement tactics and reminded the public how dangerous it is to operate a vehicle or watercraft under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Both can impair a person’s judgement, balance, vision, and reaction time, as well as impact others on the road and water around them.

During the enforcement period which runs through September 7, local and state law enforcement will target impaired drivers through enforcement details, arresting motorists with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of .08 or over.

Law enforcement will also patrol the waterways, ensuring boaters are capable of safe operation.

According to PennDOT data, last year data there were 2,995 vehicle crashes statewide during the Labor Day holiday week alone. These crashes resulted in 46 fatalities.

Both motorists and watercraft operators should plan ahead if drinking becomes part of the plan for celebrating. A designated driving or operator should be on-hand to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Impaired driving crashes are 100% preventable. Save lives by being responsible.

For more information, visit www.PennDOT.gov/Safety.

For regional twitter updates, visit www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #

