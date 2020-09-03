Road Closure Route 3003 (Tyrol Blvd) - Rostraver Township

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of a section of Route 3003 (Tyrol Blvd) located in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. The closure will be located between Grand Blvd and Interstate 70. The closure will occur on two weekends 9/11 to 9/14 and 9/18 to 9/21. The closures will begin on Friday at 4 pm and be in place until Monday at 6 am.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform maintenance on the cross pipe. A marked detour will be in place using Grand Blvd, State Street and Interstate 70.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

