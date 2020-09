R4G Sponsors $1000 Fun Dining Drawing for Tech Team Working on LA Voting Project

Get a Great Job & Use Your Talent to Make a Difference www.RecruitingforGood.com We're a Fun Purpose Driven Staffing Agency Helping Companies Find The Best Talent www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency in LA is sponsoring fun drawing for tech professionals who successfully complete Voting machine project in LA.

Join the Tech Team to Kickass and Party for Good; and Enter to Win $1,000 Dining Reward.” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

Recruiting for Good (R4G) is helping find tech support professionals to join the team, responsible for LA Voting project roll-out. Consultants who successfully complete project (thru R4G) will enter into drawing for $1,000 dining gift card to enjoy LA's Best Food in the Hood.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Join the tech team to Kickass and Party for Good . We are grateful to represent LA's best tech support professionals, pay them $45 an hour for the project, and reward fun dining too. Click here to submit resume ."How to Qualify for $1,000 Dining Gift CardSubmit resume to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com1. Have 5 years of tech support experience, live in LA, get hired and successfully complete project.2. Tech professionals are paid $45/hr. and earn one entry to dining drawing.3. Winner announced on December 1st, 2020; will receive $1,000 dining gift card.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We're looking for 70 techs to join the team, want an awesome paying job, or know a friend or family member who is a tech professional with 5 years of PC support and routers, and has great customer service skills, contact us today to land a great tech job and use your talent for good."