R4G Sponsors $1000 Fun Dining Drawing for Tech Team Working on LA Voting Project

Recruiting for Good (R4G), a staffing agency in LA is sponsoring fun drawing for tech professionals who successfully complete Voting machine project in LA.

Join the Tech Team to Kickass and Party for Good; and Enter to Win $1,000 Dining Reward.”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is helping find tech support professionals to join the team, responsible for LA Voting project roll-out. Consultants who successfully complete project (thru R4G) will enter into drawing for $1,000 dining gift card to enjoy LA's Best Food in the Hood.

According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Join the tech team to Kickass and Party for Good. We are grateful to represent LA's best tech support professionals, pay them $45 an hour for the project, and reward fun dining too. Click here to submit resume."

How to Qualify for $1,000 Dining Gift Card

Submit resume to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com

1. Have 5 years of tech support experience, live in LA, get hired and successfully complete project.

2. Tech professionals are paid $45/hr. and earn one entry to dining drawing.

3. Winner announced on December 1st, 2020; will receive $1,000 dining gift card.

Carlos Cymerman adds, "We're looking for 70 techs to join the team, want an awesome paying job, or know a friend or family member who is a tech professional with 5 years of PC support and routers, and has great customer service skills, contact us today to land a great tech job and use your talent for good."

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. Participate in referral program to help fund nonprofits feeding LA and enjoy exclusive foodie reward www.12MonthsofSushi.com.

Have a great resume and love dining? Every week, Recruiting for Good is awarding a $50 dining gift card for best written resume. Must live in LA, and have a LinkedIn profile to qualify email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com.

R4G Sponsors $1000 Fun Dining Drawing for Tech Team Working on LA Voting Project

