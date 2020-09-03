inWhatLanguage Introduces New Website and Language Management Experience (LMX)
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inWhatLanguage, a leading localization and translation technology provider, is proud to announce the launch of its new website and focus on its language management platform, LMX, designed to help organizations grow faster than ever before while improving the customer experience.
LMX combines inWhatLanguage’s leading localization technology with automated workflows to drive action at every level of translation management. Language Management Experience is the relationship an organization creates with people in global markets as they interact with its brand, products, services, and employees. Therefore, developing powerful LMX will help in many areas of a growing business.
LMX works to improve customer experience by using language management tools to develop localization maturity. Content is automated, streamlined, simplified, and centralized to create consistent and reliable positive experiences. inWhatLanguage leverages its cloud-based AI localization platform and powerful human network to produce predictable and sustainable growth.
Visit inWhatLanguage today at its newly redesigned website, and discover more about what LMX can do for your organization.
About inWhatLanguage
inWhatLanguage offers a robust multi-sided platform that uses AI and human-based translation to reach better, faster outcomes for businesses and offer a full range of language services and solutions in over 300 languages. We help organizations excel in the global marketplace by showing them how to translate, distribute, and manage all of their content so they can get their products and services to new countries faster than ever before. And we help individual translators build their careers and better their lives.
inWhatLanguage is committed to making the world a better place and puts 1% of its revenue towards improving the health, education, and livelihoods of people around the world.
Seth Craven
