CEO David Supple and NEDC Boston Take Home 3 CoTY Awards for 2020
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (EM NARI) awarded CEO David Supple and New England Design & Construction, in Boston, Massachusetts, the 2020 EM NARI Contractor of the Year (CotY) Award in three categories..
CEO David Supple and New England Design & Construction were presented the CotY Award at EM NARI’s Virtual Evening of Excellence event on Wednesday, September 2nd. This year, there were 80 projects submitted for CotY Awards across eighteen categories. A panel of eleven independent reviewers judged the project entries in a blind evaluation. Projects were judged on a 70 point scale with points awarded for how well the project met the client’s needs and enhanced the functionality and aesthetics of the space, innovative uses of materials and methods, the ability to overcome obstacles creatively, the craftsmanship displayed in the work, and the presentation of the project.
New England Design & Construction is a member of EM NARI, a non-profit membership association dedicated to advancing quality in the professional remodeling industry. Comprised of over 200 local companies representing nearly 1,000 area professionals, EM NARI is a recognized source for information about residential remodeling and local professionals. For more information about EM NARI and the CotY Awards, visit www.emnari.org.
COTY Awards were presented NEDC in the following categories:
Gold Award in Whole Home Remodel for a Condominium: NEDC restored this historic brownstone townhouse to reflect the client family's classic taste, while improving interior room flow and design with a new custom floor plan and newly designed fixtures.
Silver Award in Residential Specialty: NEDC designed and built a stunning and fully custom indoor, two-story glass aviary to create a beautiful and safe living space for the family's exotic birds.
Silver Award in Whole home under 500K: NEDC transformed this Brookline split-level home into an open, modern space where the family's three daughters can grow up.
About New England Design & Construction:
New England Design & Construction is an award-winning, full-service creative Architectural Design Build firm specializing in sustainable high-end and luxury Architectural Design Build across Boston. NEDC puts a premium on top-quality workmanship and customer service and NEDC's team of professionals are often praised for their creativity, service and artisan-level professionalism. The firm is headed by David Supple, an alumnus of Tufts University, former standout Lacrosse player, father of two, and passionate advocate of the client benefits of full-service Architectural Design Build and the true role of the Architect throughout history as Master Builder. NEDC takes their clients through full architectural design, planning and remodel services within their own sphere of responsibility. Lifting Spirits with Spaces is NEDC’s motto with a focus on creative and sustainable design--NEDC is now mid design of a beautiful and fully custom passive home in Somerville.
David and NEDC have been directly involved in over 100,000 square feet of renovation projects over the past 15 years in Cambridge, Wellesley, Back Bay, Brookline, Somerville, and throughout the GBA. These projects have been featured in local media, including Remodeling Magazine, Boston Voyager, and The Boston Globe. David and NEDC’s recent caring community work during Covid has been featured on NBC10, NECN and Boston25.
