Hone your nature journaling skills at virtual MDC program on Sept. 12

BRANSON, Mo. – Setting aside life’s stresses for a while in order to make notes and sketches on the natural events occurring around you could increase your nature knowledge and your appreciation for the outdoors world.

People can learn more about the educational and therapeutic benefits of nature journaling at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Nature Journaling for Beginners.” This online program will be from 10-11 a.m. on Sept. 12 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center. This program is open to all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174153

Your nature journal page may describe a dragonfly’s wings or might depict the color pattern of an ornate box turtle’s shell – the subject of the sketch and the accompanying notes is somewhat irrelevant. Nature journaling is about taking your observational skills of the plants and animals around you to a deeper level. As the degree of observation increases, so does the level of appreciation. MDC Interpretive Center Manager Alison Bleich will discuss the materials needed to begin nature journaling and will provide tips on the types of locations that lead to great journaling experiences.

Though this program is free, registration is required. To participate, use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.