MDC re-opens St. Joseph and Chillicothe office buildings

St. Joseph, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has re-opened the Northwest Regional Office in St. Joseph and the MDC office in Chillicothe to the public. They were closed due to COVID-19 precautions. MDC staff has continued to serve the public through the summer by telephone, email, and social media.

New COVID-19 protocols are in place for both staff and visitors. Physical distancing is encouraged, as are face coverings if physical distance cannot be maintained.

MDC staff continues to offer free nature and outdoor skills programs in outdoor settings. Some examples are nature study, how to fish, and canoeing. To learn more about these programs, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZgE.

For more information about Missouri’s autumn hunting and fishing and hiking opportunities, visit http://mdc.mo.gov.

