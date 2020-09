North Dakota’s mountain lion season opens statewide Friday, Sept. 4, and hunters are reminded the use of dogs is prohibited until after the close of the deer gun season.

Beginning Nov. 23, in addition to legal firearms and archery equipment, pursuing with dogs is allowed.

The season is only open to North Dakota residents.

For season information, including zones and limits, visit the North Dakota 2020-21 Hunting and Trapping Guide on the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov.