By Creating an 'Open Call Series' for High School Students, BK Style is Gives Opportunity to Virtual Schooling
Fashion Week Brooklyn 2020 Redefines Industry amid Volatile Economy with its “High School Open Call Accessories Competition” Series ahead of a Virtual Season
We’re seeing the erosion of behemoth retail operations now that people are largely at home shopping online”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You should not have to be a celebrity influencer to receive an invitation to Fashion Week in New York City any more than you should have to mortgage your home to participate as a viable fashion designer in a volatile economy. That is because buying power nowadays resides squarely in the pocketbook of the everyday consumer especially now that COVID 19 has leveled the spending habits of even the wealthiest among us. “We’re seeing the erosion of behemoth retail operations now that people are largely at home shopping online,” says Rick Davy, Founder and Creative Director of Fashion Week Brooklyn (FWBK), which is spear headed under its nonprofit branch, the BK Style Foundation.
— Rick Davy Founder of Fashion Week Brooklyn
This season as part of the BK Style Foundation mission to support the youth movement in 2020, FWBK season will host an Open Calls for High School students in which it will invite a panel of judges to determine who will win prizes and the opportunity to have their winning item made into a production sample. The theme is accessories design ranging in categories from jewelry and shoes, to purses and sneakers.
It is exactly the philosophy Fashion Week Brooklyn has had for over a decade now and falls right in line with the mission to create an ecosystem in which designers and creatives can highlight their work and bring it to market. "Curating a market of emerging and established designers has always been in this brand’s prevue", confirms Kojenwa Moitt, CEO at Zebra Public Relations.
The competition is curated by Rob Price, BK Style Board Member (former Accessories Director at Michael Kors and Coach). The concept is for High School Students to create a look that solves a problem from our current reality. A few topics to consider include technology, innovation, social justice, human, medical, personal protection need, and sustainability, which will be assessed.
The competition is open to all USA High School Students (Grades 9-12). The designs can be conceptual or functional in their execution; students must be currently enrolled in HS and must have a parent, teacher, principal or guardian sign the submission form. All submissions deadline is September 25, 2020.
The borough most renowned for incubating such creative heavyweights as Jay Z, home to the Barclay’s Center, once again pushes past a virtual rendition on next seasons October shows with a curriculum that supports its content. A virtual runway that has been curated by our community for our community is what the concept of entrepreneurship and eco system is all about. Selected winners will have the opportunity to have their designs produced and highlighted in the upcoming Fashion Week Brooklyn shows in October 2020 or April 2021. The judging will include a selection of honorable mentions that will be highlighted through a virtual gallery. - All winners to be announced October 11, 2020
An application is available on BK Style Foundation website or email submission to submissions@bkstyle.org
More information on the judges and partners:
Judges/Mentors
wear.works.com - Keith Kirkland (founder /tech-wearable designer)
Formlabs.com - Lizz Hill (3D printing master)
jeffwan.com - Jeff Wan (founder /handbag designer)
catmerrick.com - Cat Merrick (founder /jewelry designer)
throw.nyc - Anthony Liore (Founder/Chief Re-designer)
Project partners
COPE NYC - http://www.copenyc.org/ COPE NYC, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, brings people of all backgrounds together with community arts projects such as Artists in Residence, art exhibits, and fashion shows. COPE NYC's mission is to bridge local, national, and international communities through far reaching creative platforms that illuminate their commonalities and their differences.
BKLYN Fashion Academy - https://www.bklynlibrary.org/bklyn-fashion-academy The BKLYN Fashion Academy teaches what it takes to create a viable fashion business! The 16-week intensive program provides the essentials to create and sell ready-to-wear men’s and women’s wear garments. Selected designers will receive mentoring from industry experts and attend classes on sustainability, sourcing, accessories design, market research, and more, while creating a technology-infused ready-to-wear Spring/Summer capsule collection
The BROOKLYN Fashion Incubator https://www.thebrooklynfashionincubator.org/ Inc., is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization focusing on diversifying talent in the fashion industry by mentoring U.S. emerging fashion entrepreneurs. In the 12-month program, The BFI assists each Fashion Entrepreneur in Residence, very individually, to achieve their next individual level of growth and their overall business development.
