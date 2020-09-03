CEOGC and Cleveland Police Department kick off fifth year of Friendship through Reading Program

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (CLEVELAND, OH): Representatives from The Council for Economic Opportunities in Greater Cleveland (CEOGC) and members from the Cleveland Police Department will honor the officers and commanders involved in the Friendship through Reading program on Friday, September 4, at 11:00 a.m. at the 5th District Police Station at 881 E 152nd St. in Cleveland. The socially-distanced event, where all attendees will be required to wear masks, will celebrate the two agencies’ Friendship through Reading program, and will officially kick off the fifth year of the program.

WHAT: Representatives from CEOGC will present certificates in a walk-through ceremony to CPD officers who were involved in the Friendship through Reading program. The day will kick off with opening remarks at 11 a.m. The Friendship through Reading program is a collaboration between CEOGC and the Cleveland Police Department, where uniformed CPD officers read to Head Start students at CEOGC’s 11 Head Start centers across Cuyahoga County. This year, due to COVID-19, the reading will be done via Zoom.

WHO: Dr. Jacklyn A. Chisholm, president, and CEO of CEOGC

Dr. Thea Wilson, VP of Children and Families at CEOGC

Chief Calvin Williams, Chief of Police, Cleveland Police Department

CPD District Commanders and Officers

WHEN: Friday, September 4, 2020 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: CPD’s 5th District Police Station

881 E 152nd St, Cleveland, OH 44110

The Council for Economic Opportunities in Greater Cleveland is a nonprofit organization and the Community Action Agency for Cuyahoga County that operates programs and services dedicated to transforming the lives of residents. The Council delivers education, personal and professional development programs, and support services to residents of Cuyahoga County. Programs include Early Head Start (birth to three) Head Start (three-five years of age); individual assessments for classes and coaching sessions on topics including parenting, anger management, and life skills; and professional development: job readiness, customer service training, and job placement. The Council also delivers the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). For more information visit ceogc.org.

