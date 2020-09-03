NEAAPA SUPPORTS NY AMUSEMENT PARKS TO RE-OPEN
EINPresswire.com/ -- The New England Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, a trade association representing amusement parks, water parks and attractions in six states plus New York, has requested that Governor Cuomo consider their status and allow them to re-open. Eric Anderson, the organization’s president has written directly to the Governor while also supporting a number of individual New York parks in their own separate letter. Both letters request a meeting with the Governor’s office to discuss re-opening guidance.
In his letter, Mr. Anderson explains that NEAAPA has developed a set of safety protocols that are being used in Connecticut, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Parks in those states are open and operating without a single COVID related issue. Said Mr. Anderson, “Our number one job is safety. It permeates everything we do. We work hard at it. We know how to keep people safe.” He goes on to explain the financial straits of parks having now gone a full season without revenue and the need for opening guidance for what’s left of this season and for the 2021 season.
In a separate letter signed by representatives of parks in the greater New York City region and Long Island, and also signed by NEAAPA, the same request is made for a meeting to establish re-opening guidance. In their letter, they also stress their ability to operate safely. In addition, they also described their current financial situation. “If we can survive the offseason and the winter, we need to know if our businesses will be viable next year. The thousands of people we employ need to know if they have jobs” stated the park owners.
The future of many amusement and water parks and related attractions is in danger. Having lost a year’s worth of revenue while still managing expenses, many may disappear without re-opening guidance.
Letter from Attractions to Governor Cuomo: https://neaapa.com/attractions-letter-to-governor-cuomo-2020-08-28/
Letter from NEAAPA President Eric Anderson: https://neaapa.com/letter-to-governor-cuomo-2020-08-28/
NEAAPA, the nation’s premier regional association representing the attractions industry in the Northeast United States, was founded in 1913. Representing over 170 members that provide safe entertainment to millions of guests each year, thousands of jobs, and millions of dollars in economic activity each year. For more information, go to https://neaapa.com.
Ed Hodgdon
