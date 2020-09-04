WD-HAN Releases New Single “Falling”
WD-HAN’s first song of its Autumn quartet, Falling, dives deep into contrast.
WD-HAN’s accessible approach to Blues Rock puts a new contemporary spin on psychedelically entrancing virtuosic licks. There’s hope for radio yet.”TAMPA BAY, FLORIDA, USA, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brace yourself. Falling is only for those who understand the risks of flying. Nothing else compares to being an eagle, riding heaven’s roller coaster, kissing the clouds.
Is the joy of flight worth the hunter’s bullet, unexpected? Not fatal, but perhaps better that it were, the clouds now out of reach?
Brace yourself. Hearts rend with wings, and only inner strength will slow the falling.
WD-HAN’s first song of its Autumn quartet, Falling, dives deep into Contrast: light/heavy, high/low, bright/dark, in both lyrics and music. Melody falls when you think it should rise, and you feel the contrast. Ripples of bright song trace a dying eagle’s descent. Falling reminds you how powerful music can be, the painfully beautiful emotions music can inspire. Once again, WD-HAN unlocks a hidden room in your heart.
Falling has been released as a mailing list exclusive. So if you're ready to fall head over heels, sign up here: https://www.wdhan.com/subscribe
All press inquiries or for Media to preview the release via private link please contact: Marjorye Henry - marjorye@wdhan.com
"These guys just go from strength to strength, and it’s glorious." - Love it To Death UK
"I have enjoyed being introduced to a great band that are doing their own thing, on their own terms, while making a sound all their own. I encourage you all to check this band out and I dare you to not become a fan immediately. I love a band that has the desire and drive to create a new sound that is uniquely their own." - Layla's 36
