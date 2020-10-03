ColoringBook.com Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. report 3rd quarter sales up 386% over entire 2019
The pandemic changed consumer buying patterns. Coloring Book Consumer direct sales raise 3rd quarter 386% above entire 2019 at Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc.
We realize Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. is very fortunate and we're grateful, unfortunately some business owners have been forced to close their doors permanently during this pandemic.”SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, October 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wayne Bell CEO and founder of one of North America's largest manufacturer of custom, imprint and retail coloring books, reports 3rd quarter sales up 386% over 2019. "This is news we want to share and say thank you the incredible consumers and the buying public across the USA and Canada. People have a big choice and can do a lot of things with their dollars. In surveying our customers, we find basic responses to coloring book buying patterns: coloring books are not expensive, they are a readily accessible form of entertainment while bringing about memories and quality family time. Working together with businesses and individuals as never before is helping to maintain our success. We realize Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. is very fortunate and we're grateful, unfortunately some business owners have been forced to close their doors permanently during this pandemic. We feel for them, pray for their families and for the employees, in hopes they figure out how to move forward with new success. Saying thank you to our customers will never be enough."
— N. Wayne Bell Publisher
"Moving our company into new sales avenues has been a part of the growth," said Bell. He states the company owns around 1600 coloring book and music related domain names across the globe. Realizing years ago in order to take advantage of a global growth curve the organization would need to invest heavily in their internet presence. Bell did not disclose exact numbers but says the company has invested seven figures into the cyber world of coloring over the last two and a half decades. Continuing that the return has been well worth the efforts. The four-year old in-house music division started by Bell has equally benefited the company, albeit not in the way of original plan. Adaptability, diversity and continuously creating new ideas has made the company profitable.
Really Big Coloring Books® ColoringBook.com has diversified the product line introducing new items and venturing off into the world of "adult ages 18+" coloring of the risque genre. Taking note of global buying requests over a long period of time and addressing additional consumer wants and needs the market for risque 18+ materials is enormous. For years the company has received weekly/monthly requests for these type of coloring books. Popular on Amazon and other outlets as well Bell's company decided to accept the challenge launching the site www.ColoringBooks.Adult in the summer of 2020. Since the launch site purchases have increased to hourly on some products. They company has invited dozens of artists to participate in the new revenue steams and good fortune signing several deals with talent across the US.
Headquartered in St. Louis, MO Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.1-314-725-1452 for more information or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com. The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe, all relating to books and music.
Really Big Coloring Books® products are made in St. Louis, MO U.S.A. They Design, Create, Sell & Publish all types of Coloring Books for Business, Government, Schools, Groups and Individuals.
